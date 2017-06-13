Fire truck donated to the Pink Ribbon Girls

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights city council presented a fire truck to the Pink Ribbon Girls during their meeting Monday night.

The previously used engine will be used as part of their program to attract sponsors and make visits.

The Huber Heights Fire Department has had an active role in the program for a number of year and has raised thousands of dollars.

Huber Heights Fire Chief Mark Ashworth said the fire department donated this truck to the Pink Ribbon Girls to help this organization continue its success.

“Last year alone, this fire truck…the donations raised by this truck alone was enough to support every resident that had signed up through the Pink Ribbon Girls. We want this campaign to continue. We want to support Pink Ribbon Girls and this fire truck has been a symbol for their efforts to raise money for all those in need,” Ashworth said.

Pink Ribbons Girls provides assistance to women suffering from breast and reproductive cancer.

