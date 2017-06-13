GEICO Skytypers added to Vectren Dayton Air Show lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vectren Dayton Air Show has added another act to its lineup for 2017.

The GEICO Skytypers will make their first appearance at the air show. The team features six vintage SNJ training aircraft.

They perform a low-level precision-flying demonstration, with the routine including more than 20 combat tactics and maneuvers used during World War II and the Korean conflict.

Team members say they’re dedicating their performance to members of the “Greatest Generation”.

“Most of our team members earned their wings in the military and we always pay tribute to the brave combat pilots who originally trained in our aircraft as well as those currently serving in the Armed Forces,” says GEICO Skytypers Commanding Officer Larry Arken.

Arken is also the team’s flight leader. He says, “It is a special privilege to fly these vintage WWII trainers on behalf of GEICO.”

The GEICO Skytypers are based in Farmindale, NY, where the 75-year-old planes are maintained by a full-time staff of expert mechanics who travel with the pilots to every air show.

In addition to their air show performances, the SNJs are retrofitted to type giant messages in the sky. Flying wingtip-to-wingtip in a line-abreast formation, the lead plane sends computer signals to each of four other aircraft, synchronizing smoke releases to generate 1,000-foot-tall messages. Each letter is higher than the Empire State Building and can be formed in three to four seconds.

“People on the ground can see our messages from 15 miles away,” says Steve Kapur, the GEICO Skytypers marketing officer. “The messages appear in dot-matrix style, but on a monumental scale and 17 times faster than traditional skywriting.”

The Vectren Dayton Air Show will take place on June 24-25 at Dayton International Airport. The gates will open at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday with performance beginning at 11:30 am. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.daytonairshow.com/2015/tickets/.

The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the weekend show that includes military and world-class, civilian acts such as USAF F-35 Lightning II Heritage Flight, The US Navy F/a-18 Super Hornet, Sean D. Tucker, Rob Holland and many more.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.