How hot weather affects your car

By Published: Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of drivers in the Miami Valley have been left stranded over the past two days, thanks to car problems caused by the rising temperatures, according to AAA

AAA’s Roadside Rescue Team says the most common problems are dead batteries and tire troubles – likely caused by the heat.

Fleet driver Michael Vigus said both very hot and very cold temperatures can impact your car’s performance.

He said regular maintenance could prevent problems.

“Make sure you’re keeping the car running, maintaining the battery, get it checked often,” Vigus said.

“Make sure the terminals are clean and all that, too.”

Driver Monika Dail was planning on taking her daughter’s truck to run errands, but it wouldn’t start.

Vigus said the battery had died, likely due to its age combined with today’s high temperatures

He noted if you let a car sit for too long without starting it – especially when it’s hot out – your battery could be compromised.

“It makes sense,” Dail said.

“We have problems when it gets real hot and especially with older batteries, it makes sense that it’s taking its toll on them.”

AAA says batteries that are more than three years old should be checked regularly.

You should also keep an eye on tire pressure.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s