How hot weather affects your car

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of drivers in the Miami Valley have been left stranded over the past two days, thanks to car problems caused by the rising temperatures, according to AAA

AAA’s Roadside Rescue Team says the most common problems are dead batteries and tire troubles – likely caused by the heat.

Fleet driver Michael Vigus said both very hot and very cold temperatures can impact your car’s performance.

He said regular maintenance could prevent problems.

“Make sure you’re keeping the car running, maintaining the battery, get it checked often,” Vigus said.

“Make sure the terminals are clean and all that, too.”

Driver Monika Dail was planning on taking her daughter’s truck to run errands, but it wouldn’t start.

Vigus said the battery had died, likely due to its age combined with today’s high temperatures

He noted if you let a car sit for too long without starting it – especially when it’s hot out – your battery could be compromised.

“It makes sense,” Dail said.

“We have problems when it gets real hot and especially with older batteries, it makes sense that it’s taking its toll on them.”

AAA says batteries that are more than three years old should be checked regularly.

You should also keep an eye on tire pressure.