I-75 shooting suspect found guilty of murder, kidnapping

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Illinois man on trial for a kidnapping and shooting of a Kentucky woman on I-75 has been found guilty on all counts.

A Warren County Prosecutor told our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, a jury found Terry Froman guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping Tuesday. Froman was found with 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas naked and fatally shot in his car on I-75 in 2014.

Froman, 43, was found with 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas naked and fatally shot in his car on I-75 in 2014.

READ MORE: Kentucky murder, kidnapping slows I-75

Prosecutors told a jury last week Froman became vengeful after Thomas ordered him to move out.

Froman could face the death penalty.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.