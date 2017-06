CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Fiona the hippo can now be a part of game night.

Card decks of Fiona the baby hippo will be on sale June 14 in Kroger stores in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

Each card will have a different picture of Fiona. Some cards will feature members of Fiona’s care team. Each card deck will cost $5.99. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden says a portion of the proceeds benefit #TeamFiona.

The Cincinnati Zoo has been selling the cards in its gift shop.