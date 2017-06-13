Man reports being tied up during robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were called to an apartment after a man forced his way in and pointed a gun at someone inside.

According to a police report on the incident, police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue on a complaint of a burglary in progress.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived a man who lives in the apartment told them he was sleeping when he heard noises and saw light coming from outside his room.

When the man got up to investigate he said an unidentified man came into his room and pointed a gun at his face. The man told police he was ordered back in the bedroom and “hog-tied” with a power cord from a lamp.

The man also said at one point he was kicked in the head, according to a police report.

The victim told police three to five men were in the apartment but was unable to give a description of them.

The police reports says the man made off with his mobile phone, two PlayStation 4 systems, two televisions and about a dozen pairs of shoes. The men also took a handgun from the apartment.

The case is still under investigation.