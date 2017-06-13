Montgomery County Prosecutor appoints an assistant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday that he appointed an assistant.

Thomas Schutzman will now serve as the Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Schutzman received his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2015.

Schutzman also received his undergraduate degree in business management from the University of Kentucky in 2011.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney says Schutzman will be assigned to the Child Protection Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.