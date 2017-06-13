Cincinnati pair smuggled fentanyl in the mail, feds say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Two Norwood residents smuggled fentanyl through the mail, federal authorities say.

James F. Halpin and Grace A. Bosworth, of Norwood, have been charged with smuggling, illegal importation of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Federal attorneys say that the two ordered fentanyl from China on the dark web, a part of the internet that requires specific knowledge and software to access and which is often used for illegal activity.

They mailed 40 parcels, each containing 50 to 100 milligrams of fentanyl, to addresses all over the U.S., authorities said.

