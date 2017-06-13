Oakwood School Board receives award

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by Oakwood City Schools

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood School Board received an educational award at an Oakwood Board of Education Meeting.

Regional Manager of Ohio School Board Association, Ron Driver, and Southwest Region President of the Ohio School Borad Association, Mark Ewing, were at the meeting to present the award.

Driver and Ewing presented the Southwest Region OSBA Effective School Board Award to members of the Oakwood board.

This is the seventh year that the Oakwood Board has earned the award. The school board also achieved a Gold Level, which means a school board must complete at least 23 of 26 criteria.

Photo from Oakwood School Board

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s