Oakwood School Board receives award

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood School Board received an educational award at an Oakwood Board of Education Meeting.

Regional Manager of Ohio School Board Association, Ron Driver, and Southwest Region President of the Ohio School Borad Association, Mark Ewing, were at the meeting to present the award.

Driver and Ewing presented the Southwest Region OSBA Effective School Board Award to members of the Oakwood board.

This is the seventh year that the Oakwood Board has earned the award. The school board also achieved a Gold Level, which means a school board must complete at least 23 of 26 criteria.