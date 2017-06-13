Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard

By Published:

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy – the first day on the job.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old sprang into action, jumping into the water and helping the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue, but says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer between the pools at Lakewood and Madison Park. All the victims were saved.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s