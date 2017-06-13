22-year-old Otto Warmbier lands in Cincinnati after 17 months in North Korea

American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

CINCINNATI – 22-year-old Otto Warmbier landed in Cincinnati just before 10:30 Tuesday night after serving 17 months behind bars in North Korea for allegedly snatching a propaganda poster from his hotel.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen spoke with Jeffrey Fowle who’s been through a similar experience.

Jordan: “What was the worst part about being detained there?”
Jeffrey: “Just not knowing what was going on back here. I was physically okay. I was not being beaten or mistreated physically. I just didn’t know what was going on here with my job status and how my family was getting along.”

Jeffrey Fowle was reunited with his famiy in October 2014 after being detained for nearly 6 months in North Korea. He was arrested for purposely placing a Bible in the restroom of a nightclub, which is a violation of North Korean law.

22-year-old Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly snatching a propaganda poster from his hotel.

“It’s just great knowing,” Friend Beau Bower. “He’s going to be back and safe in his own community with his family.”

“We want the world to know,” The Warmbier Family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “How we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the Pariah Regime.” They also say they are grateful that he will finally be with the people who love him.

