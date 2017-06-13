Police investigate overnight shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for clues to solve an overnight shooting in Dayton.

Officers went to Miami Valley Hospital just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say someone drove the man to the hospital after he was shot at the intersection of Main St. and Great Miami Boulevard.

The man said he was driving west on Great Miami Boulevard when someone pulled up in the other direction and opened fire. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man may know the person who shot him, but he is not cooperating with the investigation.

When officers went to the scene of the shooting, they found 13 shell casings.

Right now, police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle or any suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 225-HELP OR 333-COPS.

The shooting remains under investigation.