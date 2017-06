NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Lebanon Police are asking the public to help identify this man.

Police say this man is believed to be passing out counterfeit $100 in the New Lebanon area.

Police say the man was caught on camera in the two photos below.

Officials say the man went to two separate businesses on June 11 around noon and tried to pass out the counterfeit bills.

If anyone has information about the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the New Lebanon Police Department.