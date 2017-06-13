Police: Ohio mom, 2 daughters may have died day before found

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a mother and her two adult daughters found dead at a home in Ohio may have died the day before a family friend found their bodies.

Authorities say the friend found the three Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland. Police earlier were reported as saying the women apparently suffered gunshot wounds, but investigators haven’t released the cause of death.

Cleveland.com reports North Royalton Detective Dave Loeding says the mother was stabbed at least once, but investigators haven’t recovered a knife.

Authorities say they are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

No information has been released about a motive. No arrests have been made.

