Police: Suspect stole lottery tickets from gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Dayton Police were called to a gas station Monday morning.

According to the gas station manager, a suspect came into the Circle K gas station and stole 20 lottery tickets.

Police say the manager showed them the surveillance footage.

According to the surveillance video, the suspect reached over the counter, grabbed $100 worth of lottery tickets and then ran from the gas station.

According to the police report, the police could tell from the surveillance video showed the suspect is a black male in his 20s, wearing a black shirt with a cloth over his right shoulder and wearing a red hat and sunglasses.