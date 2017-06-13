Preble County Prosecutor: approved charges filed against Gabriel Schaaf

By Published: Updated:

EATON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Preble County Prosecutor approved of the murder charges against Gabriel Schaaf Monday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the father who killed his son in December 2016 now faces charges.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s press release, investigators filed charges against Gabriel Schaaf in the murder investigation of Jonathan Schaaf.

Investigators filed charges into the Eaton Municipal Court Monday.

The Preble County Prosecutor approved multiple charges of murder and a tampering with evidence charge.

READ MORE: Investigators say father killed son in December

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s