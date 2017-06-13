Preble County Prosecutor: approved charges filed against Gabriel Schaaf

EATON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Preble County Prosecutor approved of the murder charges against Gabriel Schaaf Monday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the father who killed his son in December 2016 now faces charges.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s press release, investigators filed charges against Gabriel Schaaf in the murder investigation of Jonathan Schaaf.

Investigators filed charges into the Eaton Municipal Court Monday.

The Preble County Prosecutor approved multiple charges of murder and a tampering with evidence charge.

