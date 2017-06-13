Tree falls in Clayton, power briefly out to thousands in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms knocked down a tree in Clayton Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the tree fell in the 5900 block of Marylew Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Tree down in Clayton

More than 2,000 people are without power in Montgomery County as storms roll through the Miami Valley Tuesday. Dayton Power and Light tells 2 NEWS the outage in Montgomery County is caused by a tree down in Huber Heights that hit a power line. Crews are in the area now working to correct the problem. Many of the more than 2,000 customers already have power restored.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the area in connection with these storms.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says there have been reports of small hail and wind damage to roofs assaociated wth these storms.

