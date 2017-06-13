West Carrollton man to be inducted into Plaza of Fame.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A resident of West Carrollton will join a special group of people.

Eugene Dever, 96, will be inducted into the West Carrollton Plaza of Fame during the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

This honor is presented each year. The West Carrollton City Council recognizes current or former residents who have made a noteworthy contribution in the community.

The induction into the West Carrollton Plaza of Fame started in 2003.

Dever has been a West Carrollton resident for 40 years. He served as the treasurer for Canterbury Court’s Resident Council since 2006.

Dever is a former member of the West Carrollton Historical Society and West Carrollton Rotary. He also participated in the Senior Olympics.

Dever served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He received the Bronze Star, and other medals including the French Fourragere, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, and European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 Battle Stars.

Dever join the 40 members that were inducted before him.

All of the inductees can be found on the Plaza of Fame website.