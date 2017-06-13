Woman hospitalized after Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville woman was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was going east on S.R. 502 around 9:45 p.m. on Monday when she swerved to avoid something in the road.

She lost control of her vehicle, running off the right side of the road in the 2200 block of S.R. 502. Her vehicle hit a concrete culvert, flipped and went through a fence.

The woman was treated at the scene by Union City Rescue, then taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Liberty Township Fire and Union City Rescue assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.