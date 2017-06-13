Xenia community event canceled due to weather

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia community members stopped by the school tonight for a neighborhood night out event.

Thunderstorm roared through Greene county earlier Tuesday, and city leaders said it forced them to cancel the event.

City of Xenia’s Public Relations Manager, Lee Warren, said they couldn’t plan for storms to come through the area Tuesday

“But when you plan them you can’t plan for the weather three months later. Unfortunately were not in sunny Florida every day and we’re in an area which has inclement weather from every now and then we did today. And we have to cancel these, because it does take set up time and want to take so much set up time that’s when it was raining today, so we did not want to have these issues of potential danger to the public at large.” Warren said.

This event was the second of four events to help promote community and public safety and city government relations.

The event was planned three months ago.

There is no word yet on when they may reschedule this event.

2 News Reporter Charlisa Gordon was live at the scene.

