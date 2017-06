XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A recycling facility in Xenia is celebrating a milestone.

The River Metals Recycling’s Xenia Ohio facility is celebrating 100 years of recycling.

The celebration will take place at the recycling facility Tuesday, June 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The company said Xenia community members are encouraged to attend for food and giveaways to help mark this significant milestone in the scrap metal recycling industry.