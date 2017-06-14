A jury finds Dayton man guilty of November homicide

By Published: Updated:
Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton man has been found guilty in a 2016 murder.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Bryson Tyrone Williams was found guilty of shooting and killing Terion Dixon, 21, in November.

Police say Dixon was standing outside near a friend’s car on the 1700 block of Germantown Street.

Williams was indicted in January on murder and other charges.

A Montgomery County jury found Williams guilty Wednesday of murder, felonious assault and a weapons charge.

Williams is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Williams will be sentenced July 6.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s