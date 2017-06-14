A jury finds Dayton man guilty of November homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been found guilty in a 2016 murder.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Bryson Tyrone Williams was found guilty of shooting and killing Terion Dixon, 21, in November.

Police say Dixon was standing outside near a friend’s car on the 1700 block of Germantown Street.

Williams was indicted in January on murder and other charges.

A Montgomery County jury found Williams guilty Wednesday of murder, felonious assault and a weapons charge.

Williams is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Williams will be sentenced July 6.