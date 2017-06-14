Bailey strong in rehab start, leads Dragons over Loons

Dayton, Ohio—Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey allowed just one hit over six shutout innings on an injury rehab assignment as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 4-2 on Wednesday night. The win increased the Dragons lead to a full game over South Bend in the playoff wildcard race after South Bend was rained out on Wednesday. The Dragons have four games to play in the first half race while South Bend has five games remaining, including a makeup doubleheader on Thursday against Lansing.

Bailey did not allow a hit until the sixth inning as he struck out six, mostly on breaking balls and change-ups. His fastball was strong as well and he added velocity over the course of the night, topping out at 96 mph. He pitched at 93 early in the game but bumped it up to a consistent 94 in his later innings. His threw 76 pitches.

The Dragons scored three runs in the first inning and added another run in the fourth to jump ahead 4-0. Bailey left the game after the sixth and Great Lakes immediately mounted a comeback, scoring two in the seventh, but the Dragons were able to hold on. Great Lakes stranded a runner at third in the eighth before Dayton’s Aaron Fossas came on for the ninth and worked a perfect inning for his second save.

The Dragons three-run first inning included back-to-back run-scoring singles by Taylor Trammell and Tyler Stephenson, and the run in the fourth came on a two-out RBI hit by T.J. Friedl after a double by John Sansone. The Dragons finished with six hits including two by Trammell.

The Dragons improved to 40-26 on the season, marking just the third time in franchise history that they have reached 40 victories in the first half and the first time since 2007.

Up Next: The Dragons host the Loons in the last game of the series on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Tony Santillan (4-2, 2.63) will start for the Dragons against Great Lakes’ Dustin May (3-3, 3.90). The Dragons will close out the first half with a three-game series at Fort Wayne starting Friday night.

