Barn destroyed by fire Wednesday

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are still on the scene of a barn fire in Jefferson Township Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 10:00 am in the 7900 block of Hemple Road.

Fire crews from Jefferson Township, West Carrollton, Trotwood and the Miami Valley Fire District are all on the scene battling the blaze.

Fire teams made several trips to bring water to the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire but the barn appears to be a total loss. The owner told 2 NEWS there may have been some calves in the barn but had to check.

Officials are concerned about a silo on the property that was damaged from the heat. The silo did not collapse but officials may have to knock it down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is beleived weather played a role.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

