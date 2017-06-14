Beavercreek Police is asking the public to identify this man

PHOTO: Beavercreek Police

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police is asking the public to help them identify this man.

According the Beavercreek’s tip 411 website, the suspect exposed himself to a nine-year-old girl at a Five Below store in Beavercreek June 2.

Police say the victim was in the toy aisle and her mother was in another aisle.

The suspect asked for the victim’s opinion about a toy he should get for his niece.

According to police, the victim told the man he was exposing himself and then ran and told her mother.

Police say the man left before management knew about the incident.

Police say the suspect was later seen leaving the Toys R Us store next to the Five Below store.

The Beavercreek Police Department wants anyone with information to contact them by phone or through the tip411 website.

