Checks ordered at UK tower blocks after fire

Published:
In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has ordered checks at tower blocks that have had or are going through similar refurbishments to the high-rise apartment building gutted by a huge fire Wednesday, amid concerns that building renovations may have contributed to the spread of the blaze.

Policing and Fire Minister Nick Hurd said Wednesday the government wanted to reassure people living in other apartment buildings.

Hurd says authorities will “seek to identify towers that might have a similar process of refurbishment, run a system of checks so that we can, as quickly as possible, give reassurance to people.”

Grenfell Tower in west London had its exteriors modernized in 2016, including the installation of exterior cladding.

