Rep. Scalise amount multiple shot at Congressional baseball practice in Virginia

(NBC NEWS) – Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, NBC Washington reports.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It’s not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a “multiple shooting.”

An apparent witness to the event, Benjamin Childers, wrote on Twitter that someone opened fire on a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing and he heard many shots.

“We had three members of Congress take shelter in our apartment,” he said on a live stream, as sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard. “The three weren’t shot.” NBC was reaching out to him for comment.

A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in custody.

