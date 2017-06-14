Man falls asleep while cooking, home destroyed by fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are calling a Dayton house a total loss after an overnight fire.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 5300 block of Wood Dale Drive.

A man told firefighters he fell asleep while he was cooking food on his stove top.

He woke up when smoke detectors in the house went off and he was able to get out safely. The man was the only one in the house.

The man also alerted his neighbors on both sides of the house so they could evacuate as well.

The fire spread from the kitchen to other parts of the house. Firefighters says the fire destroyed the roof, caused a back part of the house to collapse and made several parts of the house structurally unsafe.

Firefighters notified the Red Cross to help the man with clothing and other items. The man says he plans to stay with family living nearby.

Harrison Township Fire assisted the Dayton Fire Department at the scene.

The fire is being ruled accidental.