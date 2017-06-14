Former Dayton Asst. Police Chief weighs in on Virginia shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions watched as an investigation was launched following a shooting in Virginia at the congressional Republicans’ baseball practice.

Former Dayton Assistant Police Chief Bob Chabali was one of those people watching.

“It was tragic to see that happening. Folks out there, serving Americans, but things have changed, we have to be alert and we have to understand times have changed,” said Chabali who was decades of experience in law enforcement.

At least six people including Rep. Steve Scalise were sent to the hospital following the shooting. The suspect, James T. Hodgkinson is dead. However, Chabali believes had a congressman not been at the practice, neither would special security.

“There is no doubt we would be looking at more deaths, more injuries,” he said.

Chabali tells 2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi he isn’t surprised by the shooting, instead he almost expects this kind of behavior given the current climate.

He suggests, “Always review, research and find exit points in cases like these in an open field or outdoor venue you know where to go.”

Chabali says run actively and aggressively in a zig-zag in an active shooting situation.

The suspect allegedly asked people on the field whether they were Republican or Democrat before opening fire. Chabali refuses to let the incident become a political statement.

“We are one. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent. It doesn’t matter. We all have to be cognizant of the fact that times have changed,” he said.

Chabali says security will be significantly beefed up at the baseball game Thursday following the shooting.