Heavy rain from thunderstorms this afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley this afternoon due to heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning have already produced 1-2 inches of rainfall around the area and now more thunderstorms are bringing more rain.

Preble and Montgomery counties are under the Flood Advisory until 2:45 p.m.

“The humidity is so high and it feels muggy,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings, “because there’s so much moisture in the atmosphere the main threat from these storms is going to be heavy rainfall.”

These showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon hours.  We will see a break in a few hours but another round of storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

“We’re under a Marginal risk that some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong side,” Hastings explained. “The main threat from these storms will be torrential rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.”

More thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow and some of those storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

