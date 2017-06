HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights residents have an opportunity to serve on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.

The city of Huber Heights is looking to fill two open spots on the board.

The city council will be accepting applications until July 14.

Huber Heights residents can pick up an application at city hall, or on the city’s website.

More information is provided on the City of Huber Heights website.