SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say a lightning strike caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Springboro house.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Thomas Drive just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they chose to battle the fire from the outside.

Several crews worked together to contain the fire.

Firefighters estimate the damages at $15-20 thousand dollars.

No one was hurt.