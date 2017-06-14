Local lawmaker provides aid during Virginia baseball shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – None of the Miami Valley’s immediate representatives were at the practice, but Brad Wenstrup of Cincinnati was right there with Rep. Steve Scalise.

“He was conscious, he was very brave. He’s under care right now. I assume he is in surgery right now,” said Rep. Wenstrup after leaving the scene.

Wenstrup, along with many of his colleagues were in a state of shock after a lone gunman unleashed gunfire at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We were up-beat. Getting ready for the game and then something like this happens and you can’t believe it,” said Rep.Wenstrup.

Despite the surrounding chaos, Wenstrup went to aid fallen Rep. Scalise who was shot in the hip.

“I saw that he was down. I went out to him after they had subdued the shooter.”

Congressman Mike Turner hailing Wenstrup as a hero.

“In Southwest Ohio, we also can look to our own hero and that is Brad Wenstrup. He was on the site, who serves even as he serves in congress in the military and is a doctor. He immediately began providing medical care on the field and while the event was unfolding. Turning to his both his medical and military training. He is a hero today,” said Turner.

The alleged shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson III died after a shootout with police.

Back in Dayton, law professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister is worried about the governments focus on foreign security.

“It does seem that we in this country spend a lot of time and concern about things outside of our boarders and threats coming into this country. But we don’t necessarily spend a lot of time on domestic or internal problems,” said Professor Hoffmeister.

Despite the shooting, the republican VS democrat baseball game is not expected to be canceled.

A decision that Mike Turner supports.

“We need to stand together. This is something that we are not going to let one person take away the freedoms that we have.There’s nothing more American than baseball,” said Turner.

2 NEWS made calls around Dayton asking local baseball leagues if they would still play following a tragedy like this. Jason Hyman of the Miami Valley Adult Baseball League told 2 NEWS his first instinct would be to play and to honor those effected.