London officials: a number of fatalities in high-rise fire

Commissioner Dany Cotton calls the fire an “unprecedented incident” and says she has never seen anything on this scale in her 29-year career. She says firefighters are still working and she can’t say how many people may have died.

LONDON (AP) — London’s fire commissioner says there have been a number of fatalities in a high-rise fire in west London.

Fire raced through the 24-floor Grenfell Tower in North Kensington around 1 a.m.

London Ambulance Service says 50 people have been taken to five hospitals following a the fire.

Stuart Crichton, the Ambulance Service’s assistant director of operations, says 100 medics are on the scene, together with ambulance crews and advanced trauma teams.

A survivor of the massive high-rise apartment fire says he’s lucky to be alive.

Edward Daffarn says he was on the 16th floor and heard a neighbor’s smoke alarm go off and another neighbor called and told him to get out. He says there was heavy smoke in the hallway and he couldn’t find the stairs.

He says tenants have been complaining for years about issues at the building.

The Grenfell Action Group, a community organization formed to oppose a nearby redevelopment project, has been warning about the risk of fire there since 2013. The group says on its blog that it has raised concerns about testing and maintenance of firefighting equipment and blocked emergency access to the site.

Police have turned a church near the scene into a makeshift center for evacuees.

A woman showed up in tears looking for her sister, who lived in the 24-story building that caught fire. Officials did not have any information to give her.

Many people at St. Clement’s church are in wheelchairs and have been brought from adjacent buildings that were evacuated by firefighters because of fears the fire might spread.

Hugo Zarey, who lives in one of the other buildings, says he could hear the commotion outside when police pounded on his door and ordered him to leave.

He says it was frightening but people are being cared for well.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.