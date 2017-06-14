Man accused in church shooting of his brother found guilty

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting his brother in church.Daniel Schooler took the stand in his own defense.

A Montgomery County jury found Daniel Schooler guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting and killing of his brother after church services at St. Perter’s Baptist Church in 2016.

The jury found Schooler guilty of murder, felonious assault and weapons charges. The jury specified he was found guilty of purposeful murder and not the more serious charge of aggravated murder.

Daniel Schooler took the stand Wednesday and claimed self-defense. He said there was an ongoing dispute about money between him and his brother.

Schooler testified he was in fear for his life when he shot his brother twice inside the church. Schooler said he panicked and never call for help.

Schooler says after the shooting happened he put the gun down and left the office and sat in the sanctuary of the church.

He said he carried a gun for protection and did not plan to shoot his brother in the church.

Schooler will be sentenced on June 28.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s