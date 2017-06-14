Man accused in church shooting of his brother found guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting his brother in church.Daniel Schooler took the stand in his own defense.

A Montgomery County jury found Daniel Schooler guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting and killing of his brother after church services at St. Perter’s Baptist Church in 2016.

The jury found Schooler guilty of murder, felonious assault and weapons charges. The jury specified he was found guilty of purposeful murder and not the more serious charge of aggravated murder.

Daniel Schooler took the stand Wednesday and claimed self-defense. He said there was an ongoing dispute about money between him and his brother.

Schooler testified he was in fear for his life when he shot his brother twice inside the church. Schooler said he panicked and never call for help.

Schooler says after the shooting happened he put the gun down and left the office and sat in the sanctuary of the church.

He said he carried a gun for protection and did not plan to shoot his brother in the church.

Schooler will be sentenced on June 28.