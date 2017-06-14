Media company buying 17 daily papers in Ohio, West Virginia

(AP) – A media company based in Texas is buying 16 daily newspapers in Ohio along with several weeklies and a daily paper in West Virginia.

AIM Media Management said Tuesday that its newly-formed AIM Media Midwest will acquire the newspapers from Civitas Media.

Terms of the deal aren’t being released, but the company says all employees at the newspapers will keep their jobs.

The daily newspapers in Ohio being sold include The Lima News, The Delaware Gazette, Portsmouth Daily Times and Wilmington New Journal.

Other Ohio cities with newspapers being sold are Fairborn, Gallipolis, Greenville, Hillsboro, London, Piqua, Pomeroy, Sidney, Troy, Urbana, Washington Courthouse and Xenia.

The deal also includes the Point Pleasant Register in West Virginia.

AIM Media Management of Dallas also owns newspapers in Indiana and Texas.