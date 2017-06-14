More heavy rain expected Wednesday

(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More heavy rain and high wind, as well as the possibility of hail, is expected across the Miami Valley Wednesday.

Rain rolled through the area Wednesday morning causing water to run in many streets.

The weather is being blamed for knocking some trees down in the area as well. One of those fell Trotwood on Freudenberger Avenue. The tree fell in a lot owned by the city and part of it hit a garage. Firefighters say the garage had little if any damage to the garage.

(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

The weather may also be to blame for a fire in Jefferson Township that claimed a barn Wednesday morning.

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

READ MORE: Barn destroyed by fire Wednesday

There are flood advisories in effect for Preble and Darke Counties until 2:15 pm. The National Weather Service said Wednesday up to 1.5 inches of rain fell within an hour and up to two inches of rain total can be expected in those areas. The heavy rain, according to the NWS, will result in flooding issues.

