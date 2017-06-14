Police are asking for help in the Mercer County homicide case

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation.

Back in January 2016, someone called the Mercer County Police Department about bones from a body found after walking near the area of US route 127 near Coldwater Creek Road in a wooded area.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a male between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old and between 5’7″ to 6’1″ tall.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with more information.

The sheriff’s office said they reached out to a DNA lab that could predict what the man would look like now, or have a clue of the victim’s relatives look like.

The sheriff’s office said they received the results and were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office also reached out to the IsoForensics geo-location services to see where the victim has been before he died. The map below shows where the victim has been over 10 years prior to his death.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the evidence shows foul play with the skeleton. Officials say the head was cut off at the spinal cord and they do not have the head. Officials say other parts of bones from the body are missing.

Officials are asking the public to contact them if anyone has any information.

Tips and information can be emailed anonymously at the website or call their tip line.

