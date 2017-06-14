Police: Cash stolen from Pepsi truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck driver noticed his load was a little lighter Tuesday.

A Pepsi truck driver called police after he realized someone broke into his truck.

The truck driver told police he made a delivery to the I-Heart Radio building around noon. Then he told police he returned to his truck to make the next delivery. While the truck driver was driving on the road, he noticed that the passenger door was not secure. He found the window of the passenger door was pushed open. The driver told police the pad lock on the truck’s safe was gone and bank bags filled with cash were missing.

When police arrived to the scene the window was closed and the passenger door was locked.

Police say the truck could not be secure and people already touched it.

Then police say the truck driver moved his truck near the I-Heart Radio building.