Police looking for suspects in credit card theft from pool

Huber Heights Police are looking for these people in connection with a theft of a phone and credit cards from the aquatic center on May 29. (Photo: Huber Heights Police Division)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights said Wednesday they are looking for four people in connection with the theft of an iPhone and several credit cards.

The theft happened on May 29 at the Kroger Aquatic Center at the Heights at the corner of Brandt Pike and Shill Road.

Wednesday, police released images of the suspects that were taken at the aquatic center.

If you know anything about the crime or the identity of these people you are asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

