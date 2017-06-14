Police officers buy 95-year-old WWII veteran air conditioner after his breaks

(INSIDE EDITION) — Kind-hearted police officers bought a 95-year-old Texas man’s AC unit after his broke in the sweltering heat on Thursday.

Julius Hatley was sitting outside of his Fort Worth home on the porch because his house was too hot to be in when officers responded.

Hatley had called the police letting them know his air conditioner wasn’t working, a low priority call by police standards. Officer William Margolis said after responding to a few other calls in the area, he headed to Hatley’s home.

“Well, that’s not our normal 911 call. But the 95-year-old part got us. It was getting warm outside. [He] didn’t have anyone to call or anyone to help,” Margolis told InsideEdition.com.

It was already 85 degrees outside when officers arrived at 8:30 a.m.

“Mr. Hatley was sitting out on porch to stay cool,” Margolis said. “It’s kinda sad when you have to sit outside to stay cool.”

Police called another officer who knew about AC Units and found that Hatley’s unit was made in 1988.

That’s when Margolis took matters into his own hands.

He and his partner, Christopher Weir, made a stop at Home Depot to find an AC Unit for Hatley, and when Home Depot workers heard about what they were doing, some of the employees pitched in money out of their own pockets to help pay for a new one.

“While there, Home Depot managers and employees decided to contribute $150 of their own money to help with the cause,” Weir’s wife, Jennifer, wrote on Facebook. “This is what being an officer is about.”

Weir and another officer, Officer Steven Rebrovich, then installed the AC Unit into Hatley’s home.

“He was thankful, especially when his house started cooling down,” Margolis said. “We didn’t go above and beyond in my opinion. He needed it. He’s a WWI vet. In our eyes, he’s the hero — not us.”

Margolis said that since the news has gotten out, support for Hatley has poured in. The officers are working on getting his house repainted and getting him groceries every week.

“If anyone deserves this, it’s him. He’s a WWII vet. We don’t have many of them around anymore,” Hatley said.