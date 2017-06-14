Police say suspect runs away with beer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say a suspect stole beer from a delivery truck Tuesday.

A man made a beer delivery at the Roost Modern Italian Bar and Grill around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the while the delivery man was inside the restaurant, the suspect stole four cases of beer from the truck.

Police say after the suspect loaded up the beer on the dolly, he fled the scene and met another person.

According to the police report, the restaurant surveillance video was able to catch the image of the first suspect by the delivery truck, moving away from the camera to steal the beer and then running away with the dolly full of beer.

 

 

