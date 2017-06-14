Premier Health to host career event for local high school students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is inviting students to a career exploration event.

Local high school students will learn about careers in health care at Premier Health’s MedQuest event.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities.

Professionals will lead activities in surgery, emergency services, rehabilitation, respiratory care, imaging and nursing.

MedQuest will take place from 8:30 .am. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Miami Valley Hospital.

Participants must be at least 16-years-old and a junior or senior in high school.

Students must register online. The registration fee is $10.

