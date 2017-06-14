Sentencing set for man convicted of shooting Warren Co. deputy

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted of trying to kill a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy and another person will be sentenced on Wednesday.

A jury in April found Mohammed Laghaoui guilty on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder, as well as felonious assault.

Laghaoui shot deputy Katie Barnes. He also shot his father.

The jury rejected Laghaoui’s insanity plea, finding him guilty on 9 of the 10 counts he faced.

Sentencing will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.