Warren County man sentenced in shooting of deputy, father

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted of shooting his father and a Warren County deputy in 2016 was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui, 20, of Deerfield Township, was sentenced to 36 years in prison

Laghaoui was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and other charges in April.

On June 9, 2016, Deputy Katie Barnes and Sergeant William Langdon of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, for the second time that evening on a domestic complaint, to the 8500 block of Jonathan Lane in Deerfield Township.

When they arrived, Deputy Barnes approached the residence and was immediately confronted by Laghaoui who fired at least seven shots from an AK-47 style assault rifle at Deputy Barnes, striking her in the abdominal region, and ran from the area.

Laghaoui also fired two shots at a neighbor who attempted to follow him from the scene. The neighbor was not injured.

Sergeant Langdon went to the entrance of The Orchards of Landen Apartments and met Deputy Barnes. She was moved to Kroger on U.S. Route 22 where she was taken to The University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Deputy Edward Pangallo found Laghaoui’s father, Abdessadek Laghaoui, who suffered a major gunshot wound to his hand when Laghaoui shot through the door of his father’s apartment when he could not get inside.

Numerous police agencies responded to the area to assist with the search for Laghaoui. All area businesses and locations were placed on lock down due to the active shooter situation.