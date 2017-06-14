Wright State student help URS clients be more healthy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from Wright State University are helping United Rehabilitation Services in an example of What’s Working in the Miami Valley.

The students are part of the adapted physical education program and are working with adults and children from URS.

It is part of a six-week program where they work with special equipment providing meaningful activities to all participants.

Executive Director of URS Dennis Grant said, “For our clients, many who are wheelchair users and have physical and mobility limitations, for them to be involved and engaged in the gym really does a lot. It makes a huge difference in terms of their ability to be healthier, develop those skills, and be more independent.”

URS says it hopes to make this an on-going program with Wright State University.