Wright State student help URS clients be more healthy

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from Wright State University are helping United Rehabilitation Services in an example of What’s Working in the Miami Valley.

The students are part of the adapted physical education program and are working with adults and children from URS.

It is part of a six-week program where they work with special equipment providing meaningful activities to all participants.

Executive Director of URS Dennis Grant said, “For our clients, many who are wheelchair users and have physical and mobility limitations, for them to be involved and engaged in the gym really does a lot. It makes a huge difference in terms of their ability to be healthier, develop those skills, and be more independent.”

URS says it hopes to make this an on-going program with Wright State University.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s