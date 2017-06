XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia needs volunteers to help out with First Friday events.

Volunteers will need to help the first Friday of every month through July from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There are several jobs for volunteers to work at during the community events.

T-shirts and training will be provided to the volunteers before the events.

The list of jobs for the events and the volunteer information can be found here.