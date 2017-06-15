Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

The Blade reports the Sandusky City Commission this week rolled back its ban on medical marijuana cultivation. The city manager says it wasn’t a response made for any particular grower, but people have reached out with interest about potential grow sites in Sandusky.

Further west in Oak Harbor, the village council is considering a measure to allow cultivation and processing of medical marijuana but prohibit dispensaries there. Officials in Stryker also are considering a measure to support a tentative agreement with a potential grower.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year, but some communities have chosen to ban medical marijuana businesses.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s