Attorney convicted in Ohio treasury scheme also disbarred

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus attorney convicted in a bribery scheme involving a former Ohio deputy treasurer has been permanently disbarred.

The action against Mohammed Noure Alo was announced Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Alo’s law license has been suspended since his 2014 conviction as one of the conspirators who used the position of friend and then-deputy state treasurer Amer Ahmad (ah-MEER’ ah-MED’) to enrich themselves and their businesses by securing lucrative state contracts.

Alo was sentenced to four years in federal prison and three years’ probation. Ahmad fled to Pakistan before being extradited and sentenced to 15 years.

Alo’s role in the scheme involved facilitating illegal wire transfers. The disciplinary board said his conduct reflected poorly on his honesty, trustworthiness and fitness to practice law.