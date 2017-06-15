Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates captured

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards.

FBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.

The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates “dangerous beyond description.”

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.